Panthers' Kawann Short: Starts preseason game
Short played 14 snaps and logged one tackle in Friday's preseason game against the Bills.
Short drew the start and assisted on a tackle on the game's fourth play. The shin injury that forced him to leave practice earlier in the week appears to be a thing of the past.
