Short (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports, and Simmons adds that the team will evaluate how Short's foot responds Thursday to determine his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
It sounds like Short at least has a chance to play Sunday after missing the past two games. The two-time Pro Bowler had four tackles against the Raiders when he last suited up back in Week 1.
