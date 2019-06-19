Panthers' Kawann Short: Switching positions

Short is expected to move to a defensive end role after the team moved to a 3-4 defensive scheme this offseason, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Short has spent the last six seasons with the Panthers, suiting up almost exclusively at one of the tackle spots on the interior of the line. The 30-year-old saw a slight dip in production last season, making 42 tackles and just three sacks in 14 games. With the new position change, it could certainly hurt Short's chances for sacks and tackles as he'll have to take on more blocks in the trenches, hurting his IDP value.