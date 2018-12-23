Panthers' Kawann Short: Unlikely to play

Short (calf) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the Panthers out of playoff contention, there's no reason for the team to rush its top defensive tackle back into the lineup. Short's having a down year with just three sacks after recording 24.5 over the previous three seasons. Expect both Vernon Butler and Kyle Love to see upticks in usage Sunday.

