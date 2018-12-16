Panthers' Kawann Short: Upgraded to questionable

Short (calf) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Max Henson of Panthers.com reports.

Head coach Ron Rivera has been optimistic regarding Short's Week 15 availability despite the defensive tackle's inability to practice heading into the weekend. Short is on track to play Monday, though Vernon Butler and Kyle Love could be in line for additional reps next to Dontari Poe.

More News
Our Latest Stories