Short (foot) is out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Short returned from last year's season-ending shoulder injury to record four tackles on 63 percent snap share in a Week 1 loss to the Raiders. He apparently picked up a foot injury along the way, and he'll now be out for at least one game. Short has been one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL since the Panthers picked him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, so his upcoming absence could help Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Ronald Jones. The Panthers are left with 30-year-old journeyman Zach Kerr and rookie sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy as their main options for DT snaps alongside first-round rookie Derrick Brown.