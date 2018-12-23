Panthers' Kawann Short: Won't play Sunday

Short (calf) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Short was expected to play after Friday's practice but will take another week to recover. The Panthers are eliminated from the playoffs and have nothing to gain by having Short play through the injury. Vernon Butler and Kyle Love will figure to see some extra snaps while Short is out.

More News
Our Latest Stories