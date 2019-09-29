Play

Panthers' Kawann Short: Won't play Week 4

Short (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Short sat out last week's game with his shoulder injury and was considered questionable entering Sunday. Look for Vernon Butler and Efe Obada to pick up some extra snaps once again while Short is sidelined.

