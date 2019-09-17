Play

Panthers' Kawann Short: Working with trainers

Short (undisclosed) worked on the side with trainers during Tuesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Short didn't have an injury before of this report, so the nature is unclear. It's a positive sign that he's still working out in some capacity, although his practice status will likely be monitored throughout the week. If he's unable to play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, expect Efe Obada to see an uptick in usage.

