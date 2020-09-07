The Panthers placed Kirkwood (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Kirkwood suffered a broken clavicle during training camp and underwent surgery to repair the injury. The 26-year-old receiver won't be eligible to return until the Panthers' Week 4 game versus the Cardinals, which will take place nearly seven weeks after Kirkwood suffered his injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Breaks clavicle•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Existing familiarity in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Follows Bridgewater to Carolina•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Season over•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Designated to return from IR•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Could return this year•