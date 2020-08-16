Kirkwood broke his clavicle at Sunday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After undergoing surgery, Kirkwood "will be out several weeks", per Bill Voth of the team's official site. Like the Panthers' new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Kirkwood spent the last two seasons with the Saints. However, Kirkwood's lacking production -- all 13 of his career catches occurred in 2018 -- implies he only has a practice rapport with Bridgewater. Kirkwood's current injury also doesn't help his case for regular-season reps, but at least Week 1 is four weeks in the future, which may give him enough time to get healthy.
