The Panthers placed Kirkwood (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Kirkwood spent the first five weeks on IR with a broken clavicle before making his season debut in this past Sunday's loss to the Bears, logging a 51 percent snap share and hauling in one of two targets for 13 yards. The 26-year-old wideout re-injured his left clavicle during the game and will be shut down until a Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers, at the earliest.