Kirkwood (shoulder) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers now have a 21-day window to decide whether to bring Kirkwood to the active roster or allow him to revert to season-ending IR. He'll play a depth role at wideout if activated.
