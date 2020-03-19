Play

Kirkwood (hamstring) signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirkwood will follow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from New Orleans to Carolina, placing himself in a wide receiver corps led by D.J. Moore (concussion) and Curtis Samuel. The 27-year-old was limited to just one game in 2019 due to a hamstring injury, but when fully healthy he stands to be in the mix to compete for the Panthers' No. 3 or No. 4 receiver gig.

