Kirkwood caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.

Kirkwood made his team debut after missing Carolina's first five games with a broken collarbone. Although he only managed one catch, making minimal impact from a statistical standpoint, it's notable that Kirkwood featured for over half of the Panthers' offensive snaps, trailing only DJ Moore and Robby Anderson among wideouts.

