Kirkwood caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.
Kirkwood made his team debut after missing Carolina's first five games with a broken collarbone. Although he only managed one catch, making minimal impact from a statistical standpoint, it's notable that Kirkwood featured for over half of the Panthers' offensive snaps, trailing only DJ Moore and Robby Anderson among wideouts.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Officially activated•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: To be activated from IR•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Designated to return•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Begins season on IR•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Breaks clavicle•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Existing familiarity in Carolina•