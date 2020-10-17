Kirkwood (shoulder) was officially activated off the Panthers' injured reserve Saturday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kirkwood suffered a broken clavicle during training camp and has yet to make his debut with Carolina as a result. He is now set to help add depth at receiver for the team while also potentially contributing on special teams.
More News
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: To be activated from IR•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Designated to return•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Begins season on IR•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Breaks clavicle•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Existing familiarity in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Follows Bridgewater to Carolina•