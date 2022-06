Kirkwood landed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, according to the team's official site.

The 27-year-old wideout from Temple will spend his third straight season in Carolina. Over the last two seasons he's recorded four receptions for 30 yards on nine targets. He'll likely need to catch a break to make the 53-man roster after the Panthers signed Rashard Higgins, who's been more productive, and Andre Roberts, who provides more utility on special teams, in free agency.