Kirkwood (shoulder) is expected to be activated from injured reserve this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The former Saint has yet to make his debut for Carolina, after sustaining a broken clavicle during training camp. He was designated to return from injured reserve Sept. 30 upon resuming practice participation, beginning the three-week clock for the Panthers to either place him on season-ending IR or to bring him onto the active roster. Carolina elected for the latter option, meaning that Kirkwood will add wide receiver depth for the Panthers' top-five passing attack.