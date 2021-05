The Panthers selected Taylor in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

Carolina doubles down at corner with another pick at that position after taking Jaycee Horn in the first round. Taylor fits the bill as a "big" corner at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds out of Washington. There are questions with Taylor's play strength due to his thin frame, so he will need to make an impact with his length and coverage skills.