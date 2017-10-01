Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Active in Week 4
Benjamin (knee) is active for Sunday's game in New England.
One week removed from suffering what appeared to be a serious left knee injury, Benjamin will handle his typical duties as the Panthers' No. 1 wide receiver after looking good in a pregame warmup, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Full practices both Thursday and Friday imply Benjamin should be able to handle his typical workload, which has equated to exactly seven targets per game since missing the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL.
