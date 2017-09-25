Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Avoids structural damage
An MRI on Benjamin's injured left knee revealed no structural damage, but the Panthers aren't sure about his availability for Week 4 in New England, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
While he seems to have escaped without a severe injury to his surgically-repaired knee, Benjamin isn't out of the woods in terms of potentially missing games. He left Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints in the first half and wasn't able to return. Should Benjamin miss additional time, Devin Funchess will step in as the Panthers' No. 1 receiver, with Russell Shepard, Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd also lining up as candidates to handle expanded roles. The Carolina passing game was struggling even before Benjamin and Greg Olsen (foot) suffered injuries.
