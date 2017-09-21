Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Back for practice Thursday

Benjamin (knee) was in attendance for Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Benjamin was sidelined for the Panthers' first practice of the week Wednesday with what the team termed as the knee injury, which he sustained during a hard hit in the Week 2 win over the Bills. It's unclear how involved he'll be in Thursday's session, but more word on that front should arrive later in the day. Even getting on the field in a limited capacity would help assuage concerns fantasy owners might have regarding Benjamin's availability for Sunday's tilt with the Saints.