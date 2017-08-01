Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Checks in at 243 pounds

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Benjamin reported to training camp at 243 pounds, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

After dealing with conditioning concerns throughout last season, Benjamin reported to the Panthers' offseason program visibly out of shape, seemingly checking in at over 250 pounds. He could probably still benefit from dropping a bit more, but he's already below his listed weight of 245 and approaching his 2014 Combine weight of 240. Benjamin is also now two years removed from suffering a torn ACL, which should help him get his body back into peak form as he continues to work on his conditioning. He only played 72 percent of the team's offensive snaps last season despite playing all 16 games. He logged 84 percent as a rookie in 2014, and many No. 1 receivers around the league top 90 percent.