Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Cleared to face Patriots
Benjamin (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New England, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Held out of Wednesday's practice, Benjamin returned as a full participant Thursday, with Panthers coach Ron Rivera saying afterward that he expected the wideout to play. The final injury report confirms that Benjamin will suit up against a struggling New England defense. Of course, the Carolina passing game has been plagued by its own issues, unable to take advantage of favorable matchups against the 49ers (Week 1) and Saints (Week 3).
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Expected to play in Week 4•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Taking part in drills Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Avoids structural damage•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: May have avoided scare•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Won't return Sunday•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...