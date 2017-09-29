Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Cleared to face Patriots

Benjamin (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New England, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Held out of Wednesday's practice, Benjamin returned as a full participant Thursday, with Panthers coach Ron Rivera saying afterward that he expected the wideout to play. The final injury report confirms that Benjamin will suit up against a struggling New England defense. Of course, the Carolina passing game has been plagued by its own issues, unable to take advantage of favorable matchups against the 49ers (Week 1) and Saints (Week 3).