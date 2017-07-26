Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Closing in on listed weight

Benjamin appears to be near his listed weight of 245 pounds at the start of training camp, Jodie Valade of ESPN.com reports. "He looked really good," head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday. "We aren't going to get into numbers, but he is where he needs to be."

In the early stages of the offseason program, both photos and video emerged of a less than svelte Benjamin, spurring concerns about his presumed commitment to the game. Having said that, his fifth-year option was ultimately exercised by the Panthers, which may have precipitated positive reports about the wideout as the months passed. Although he may not be precisely at his desired weight, Rivera was pleased enough to give Benjamin his seal of approval. If healthy and in shape, Benjamin will again act as one of Cam Newton's top options in the passing attack along with veteran tight end Greg Olsen and rookie dual threat Christian McCaffrey.