Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Considered questionable despite full practice
Benjamin (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Benjamin tweaked his left knee during Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant Thursday, prompting a visit to a doctor to evaluate the swelling. He previously injured his knee in a 34-13 Week 3 loss to the Saints, but he returned the following week and has since accumulated 261 yards in three games. Friday's full participation hints that Benjamin will continue to play through the injury, even though there's some heightened concern because its to the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL in 2015. Per Strickland, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Benjamin would be listed as 'probable' if that were still an option on the NFL injury reports. Cautious owners will still want to check on the hulking wideout's availability when the Panthers release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Present for Friday's practice•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Sees doctor Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Tweaks left knee again•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Held out of practice•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Nears century mark in loss•
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...