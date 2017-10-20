Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Considered questionable despite full practice

Benjamin (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Benjamin tweaked his left knee during Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant Thursday, prompting a visit to a doctor to evaluate the swelling. He previously injured his knee in a 34-13 Week 3 loss to the Saints, but he returned the following week and has since accumulated 261 yards in three games. Friday's full participation hints that Benjamin will continue to play through the injury, even though there's some heightened concern because its to the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL in 2015. Per Strickland, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Benjamin would be listed as 'probable' if that were still an option on the NFL injury reports. Cautious owners will still want to check on the hulking wideout's availability when the Panthers release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.