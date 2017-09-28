Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Expected to play in Week 4
Benjamin (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports. Coach Ron Rivera said after the session that he expects Benjamin to play Sunday against the Patriots, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.
After failing to return to the Panthers' loss to the Saints last weekend after sustaining a left knee injury, Benjamin looked like a major question mark heading into Week 4, but he assuaged most of those concerns by taking the field Thursday without a knee brace and no visible limitations during the session. Rivera's comments suggest that Benjamin is trending toward reprising his role as the Panthers' top wideout before the weekend arrives, and if his health continues to check out fine following Friday's practice, the fourth-year player could be a respectable starting option in most fantasy settings. He draws a favorable matchup against a Patriots defense that ranks last in the NFL with 331 passing yards allowed per game on the season.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Taking part in drills Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Avoids structural damage•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: May have avoided scare•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Won't return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Hurts left knee•
-
Rankings: Thursday night update
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 4 streaming options
Look, nobody's lineup is perfect. Let Heath Cummings fill in those gaps you've got at QB, TE,...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Start all Broncos and Bengals? Sit all Raiders and Redskins? We break down the AFC home games...
-
NFL DFS Week 4: Avoid Julio
DFS pro Mike McClure says Julio Jones should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...