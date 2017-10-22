Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Expected to play Sunday

Benjamin (knee) will play Sunday against Chicago, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Benjamin tweaked his left knee during Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant Thursday, prompting a visit to a doctor to evaluate the swelling. He was a full participant in Friday's practice. He's listed as questionable on the official injury report, but it sounds like he will play. Still, fantasy players will still want to check on the wideout's availability before kickoff.