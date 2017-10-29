Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Finds pay dirt in win
Benjamin caught three of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Benjamin's day was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. While that reception helped seal a divisional victory for Carolina, it also marked Benjamin's second score of the season. Although his yardage output was his lowest since Week 3, Benjamin's end-zone trip helped salvage some value.
