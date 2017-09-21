Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Full participant Thursday
Benjamin (knee) took part fully in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Benjamin's full involvement intimates that the Panthers' decision to hold him out of practice entirely a day earlier was mostly precautionary. While the wideout could still wind up with an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Saints, if Benjamin is able to practice Friday in any capacity, it's likely that he'll be a safe lineup option in Week 3. He'll draw a favorable matchup against a Saints defense that was picked apart by Tom Brady for 447 yards and three touchdowns through the air last Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Back for practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Held out Wednesday with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Steps up production in Week 2 win•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Quiet in opener•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Shines again•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...