Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Full participant Thursday

Benjamin (knee) took part fully in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Benjamin's full involvement intimates that the Panthers' decision to hold him out of practice entirely a day earlier was mostly precautionary. While the wideout could still wind up with an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Saints, if Benjamin is able to practice Friday in any capacity, it's likely that he'll be a safe lineup option in Week 3. He'll draw a favorable matchup against a Saints defense that was picked apart by Tom Brady for 447 yards and three touchdowns through the air last Sunday.