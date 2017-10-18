Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Held out of practice

Benjamin (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Benjamin was on the injury report with a knee injury back in Week 5, but ultimately played 50 snaps (76 percent) against the Lions and wasn't listed on the report last week. While he may have aggravated the injury during Thursday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles, Benjamin still managed to catch nine of 13 targets for 99 yards while logging 69 offensive snaps (84 percent). The team hasn't mentioned any setback, suggesting that Benjamin's absence Wednesday is primarily out of caution. He should be fine for Sunday's game in Chicago if he returns to practice Thursday.