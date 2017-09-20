Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Held out Wednesday with knee injury

Benjamin didn't take part in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

During the portion of practice open to the media, Benjamin was working on the side, per Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer, indicating the wideout was dealing with a previously undisclosed injury. Afterward, Benjamin mentioned that he's also managing soreness in his ribs and knee, according to Person, with those issues stemming from a hard collision in Sunday's win against the Bills. With only the knee injury mentioned in Wednesday's report, the potential exists for Benjamin's running to be compromised on game day. However, an appearance on the practice field by week's end would help to alleviate those concerns.