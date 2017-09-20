Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Held out Wednesday with knee injury
Benjamin didn't take part in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
During the portion of practice open to the media, Benjamin was working on the side, per Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer, indicating the wideout was dealing with a previously undisclosed injury. Afterward, Benjamin mentioned that he's also managing soreness in his ribs and knee, according to Person, with those issues stemming from a hard collision in Sunday's win against the Bills. With only the knee injury mentioned in Wednesday's report, the potential exists for Benjamin's running to be compromised on game day. However, an appearance on the practice field by week's end would help to alleviate those concerns.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Steps up production in Week 2 win•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Quiet in opener•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Shines again•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Checks in at 243 pounds•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Closing in on listed weight•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...