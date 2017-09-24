Play

Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Injures left leg

Benjamin appeared to injury his left leg during Sunday's game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin left the field with an obvious limp after his left leg was bent behind his body. During an ensuing evaluation on the sideline, the training staff appeared to be examining his left knee, which endured a torn ACL in August of 2015. Expect the Panthers to clarify his status in due time.

