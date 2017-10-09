Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Makes impressive TD catch Sunday

Benjamin (knee) brought in four of six targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.

Benjamin may have only notched four catches overall, but half of them were key to the three-point win. The 2014 first-round pick tallied his first score of the season, a beautiful 31-yard over-the-shoulder grab down the left sideline early in the third quarter in tight coverage. The touchdown was about the only missing element from Benjamin's season thus far, as he already has one 100-yard effort under his belt and two games with at least a 25.0 YPC. Benjamin also made a clutch 17-yard reception on the Panthers' final drive at the two-minute warning, helping to seal the Lions' fate. He'll look to continue surging against the beatable Eagles secondary in a Week 6 Thursday night showdown.