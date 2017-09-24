Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: May have avoided scare

The Panthers are optimistic that Benjamin didn't suffer another tear of the surgically-repaired ACL in his left knee Sunday against the Saints, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports. "That's the knee that's been repaired. He took a pretty good shot, the guy rolled up on the back of it," head coach Ron Rivera said. "I guess the doctors will have to examine it [Monday]. That's about as much as I know."

As described by Rivera, Benjamin's left leg bent awkwardly behind him on the last play of the first quarter. After spending the rest of the half icing his knee on the trainer's table, he made his way to the locker room and didn't make another appearance. The Panthers will know more about the state of Benjamin's knee following an evaluation Monday with the team's medical staff, at which point a prognosis may become clear.