Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses practice Wednesday

Benjamin (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Though an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage to his left knee, Benjamin is far from a lock to be ready for the Week 4 tilt with New England. He was unable to return to Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints after injuring the surgically repaired knee in the first half, finishing the afternoon with two catches for eight yards. Benjamin's absence left Devin Funchess as the team's No. 1 receiver, with Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel also picking up extra snaps.