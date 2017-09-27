Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses practice Wednesday
Benjamin (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Though an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage to his left knee, Benjamin is far from a lock to be ready for the Week 4 tilt with New England. He was unable to return to Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints after injuring the surgically repaired knee in the first half, finishing the afternoon with two catches for eight yards. Benjamin's absence left Devin Funchess as the team's No. 1 receiver, with Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel also picking up extra snaps.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Avoids structural damage•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: May have avoided scare•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Won't return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Hurts left knee•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Injures left leg•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Full participant Thursday•
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...