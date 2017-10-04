Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses practice with knee issue

Benjamin (knee) was held out of practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Benjamin nursed the left knee injury heading into last Sunday's win over the Patriots, but ended up suiting up for the contest and submitted his best performance of the season, hauling in all four of his targets and gaining 104 yards. Despite his solid showing, Benjamin likely hasn't fully recovered from the issue, so the Panthers could limit his practice time periodically in the coming weeks for precautionary purposes. At the moment, however, the Panthers seem to be expecting Benjamin to suit up in their Week 5 clash with the Lions.