Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses Wednesday's practice

Benjamin (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Though an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage, Benjamin is far from a lock to be ready for Week 4 in New England. He was unable to return to Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints after injuring his surgically-repaired left knee in the first half, finishing with two catches for eight yards. His absence left Devin Funchess as the team's No. 1 receiver, with Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel also picking up extra snaps.