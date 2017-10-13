Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Nears century mark in loss
Benjamin caught nine of 13 targets for 99 yards in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Benjamin led the Panthers in receiving yards, coming just a hair shy of his sixth-career 100-yard game. Still, the big-bodied wideout was able to set season highs in receptions and targets, continuing a strong three-week stretch since going for just eight yards in Week 3. Just over a third of the way into the season, Benjamin paces Carolina with 371 receiving yards, but will look to add to his mere one touchdown in Week 7 against the Bears.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Makes impressive TD catch Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Not on final injury report•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Returns on limited basis•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses practice with knee issue•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Tops century mark Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Active in Week 4•
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...