Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Nears century mark in loss

Benjamin caught nine of 13 targets for 99 yards in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Benjamin led the Panthers in receiving yards, coming just a hair shy of his sixth-career 100-yard game. Still, the big-bodied wideout was able to set season highs in receptions and targets, continuing a strong three-week stretch since going for just eight yards in Week 3. Just over a third of the way into the season, Benjamin paces Carolina with 371 receiving yards, but will look to add to his mere one touchdown in Week 7 against the Bears.