Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Not on final injury report
Benjamin (knee) isn't listed on the Panthers' final injury report in advance of Sunday's game in Detroit, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Benjamin played through the left knee injury last week in a 33-30 win over the Patriots, catching all four of his targets for 104 yards while handling his largest snap share (91 percent) since 2014. His knee may be a bit sore, but Benjamin is in no danger of missing Sunday's game. Instead, a matchup with Lions cornerback Darius Slay is the larger concern.
