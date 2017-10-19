Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Not spotted at practice
Benjamin (knee) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice made available to the media, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's possible that Benjamin, who tweaked his left knee during the Panthers' first practice of the week Wednesday, will get back on the field for the team's closed session, but he'll likely go down as either a limited or nonparticipant Thursday. On a positive note, Rapoport notes that it's believed Benjamin is just dealing with soreness in the left knee, which he previously tore in training camp in 2015 before requiring surgery and missing that entire season. Even though Benjamin's injury doesn't appear to be serious, his status for Sunday's game against the Bears is still foggy at best.
