Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Playing Week 7

Benjamin (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Chicago, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Benjamin suffered a scare with his left knee in the aftermath of the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Eagles, forcing a doctor's visit and no activity either Wednesday or Thursday. After turning in a full session Friday, head coach Ron Rivera said Benjamin would have been "probable" under previous NFL guidelines. That said, Benjamin received a questionable designation, likely as a fail-safe in case he suffered a setback in the meantime. Having received the all-clear from the training staff, he'll face a Bears defense that has allowed six touchdowns but just 11.7 YPC to wideouts in 2017.

