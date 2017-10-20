Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Present for Friday's practice

Benjamin (knee) suited up for Friday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official website reports.

Benjamin was unable to take part in the Panthers' first two practice sessions of the week after re-injuring his knee Wednesday, but he was feeling good enough to get out on the field Friday. That provides reason to believe he will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Bears, but the Panthers' final injury report of the week will give a more official outlook.