Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Quiet in opener

Benjamin caught one of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.

Benjamin played only 64 percent of Carolina's offensive plays, yet his five targets trailed only Christian McCaffrey's seven. Although he accounted for the Panthers' second-longest play Sunday, Benjamin won't be satisfied by just one reception on five looks. While quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) is still working his way back into form, Benjamin will hope to be more steadily involved versus the Bills in Week 2.