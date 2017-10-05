Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Returns on limited basis

Benjamin (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

If Benjamin's activity level is any indication, he's less healthy this week than last, as he followed up last Wednesday's DNP with full practices both Thursday and Friday. On a positive note, he's trending in the right direction and has one more chance to log a full session by the weekend. Friday's injury report should impart his ability to play through his knee injury Sunday in Detroit.