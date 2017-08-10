Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Scores in preseason opener
Benjamin caught both of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.
Benjamin's freak physical attributes were clear to see during his short stint to start the exhibition slate. The 245-pounder broke a couple tackles en route to 17 yards on Carolina's first offensive play of the night, and then used his 6-foot-5 frame to high-point a 23-yard touchdown on the team's second drive. In doing so, Benjamin once again proved to be a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks to deal with.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Checks in at 243 pounds•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Closing in on listed weight•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Appears to be in better shape•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Has fifth-year option exercised by Panthers•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Still not in top shape•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Gets fifth-year option picked up by Panthers•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...