Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Scores in preseason opener

Benjamin caught both of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans.

Benjamin's freak physical attributes were clear to see during his short stint to start the exhibition slate. The 245-pounder broke a couple tackles en route to 17 yards on Carolina's first offensive play of the night, and then used his 6-foot-5 frame to high-point a 23-yard touchdown on the team's second drive. In doing so, Benjamin once again proved to be a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks to deal with.