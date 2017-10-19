Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Sees doctor Thursday

Head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Benjamin's knee is swollen, spurring a doctor's visit, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

There have been mixed messages about the genesis of Benjamin's most recent aggravation. Whether it occurred last Thursday against the Eagles or during Wednesday's practice, Rivera expressed concern about Benjamin's health. Thursday's evaluation will likely determine the next course of action with Benjamin, whose perpetual knee issues may force the Panthers to sideline him for the first time since missing the entire 2015 campaign due to a torn ACL. In the event of an absence, Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey would become the top options in the passing attack.