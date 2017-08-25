Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Shines again

Benjamin caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

Benjamin's nine-yard touchdown on the opening drive accounted for one of Cam Newton's two pass attempts, and the hulking wideout didn't slow down once Derek Anderson entered the game. Benjamin likely will be held out of the preseason finale, finishing the exhibition slate with eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. Concerns about his weight are a thing of the past, or at least can be shelved until next offseason. Two years removed from a torn ACL, he figures to improve upon last season's snap percentage of 73.3, which was unusually low for a No. 1 receiver who didn't miss time with injuries.