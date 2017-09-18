Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Steps up production in Week 2 win
Benjamin gathered in six of eight targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.
After a lackluster opener in which he'd managed just one reception on five targets, Benjamin more closely resembled the No. 1 receiver he serves as in the Panthers offense Sunday. His reception and yardage totals were both team highs, as was his target volume. Benjamin's rapport with QB Cam Newton is unsurpassed in the Carolina receiving corps, and the likely multi-week absence of trusted TE Greg Olsen (foot) only serves to bump up the fourth-year wideout's fantasy prospects. He'll look to continue delivering on his potential against the vulnerable Saints in a Week 3 home matchup.
