Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Taking part in drills Thursday
Benjamin wasn't sporting a brace on his injured knee at the start of Thursday's practice and appeared to be participating in drills without issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It still bears watching how the Panthers classify Benjamin's level of participation in practice later Thursday, but Rodrigue's observation would certainly seem promising for the wideout's chances of suiting up Sunday in New England. Benjamin was held out of the Panthers' first practice of the week Wednesday after an MRI on his left knee came back negative.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Avoids structural damage•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: May have avoided scare•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Won't return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Hurts left knee•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Injures left leg•
-
Week 4 streaming options
Look, nobody's lineup is perfect. Let Heath Cummings fill in those gaps you've got at QB, TE,...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Start all Broncos and Bengals? Sit all Raiders and Redskins? We break down the AFC home games...
-
NFL DFS Week 4: Avoid Julio
DFS pro Mike McClure says Julio Jones should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
What you missed: TNF injury updates
Jordan Howard and Randall Cobb have both been battling injuries, but it looks like they'll...