Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Taking part in drills Thursday

Benjamin wasn't sporting a brace on his injured knee at the start of Thursday's practice and appeared to be participating in drills without issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It still bears watching how the Panthers classify Benjamin's level of participation in practice later Thursday, but Rodrigue's observation would certainly seem promising for the wideout's chances of suiting up Sunday in New England. Benjamin was held out of the Panthers' first practice of the week Wednesday after an MRI on his left knee came back negative.